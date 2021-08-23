Gisele Bundchen sparks reaction as she pays sweet tribute to stepson Jack The supermodel took to Instagram

Gisele Bundchen and her husband Tom Brady took to Instagram on Sunday for a very special celebration - his son Jack's 14th birthday.

Gisele - who shares two children, Benjamin, 11, and eight-year-old Vivian with Tom - chose to share a snapshot showing the family all together. She wrote: "Happy birthday Jack!

"We are so lucky to have you in our lives. Thank you for being the best big brother in the world. We love you sooooo much [red love heart]."

The post gauged quite a reaction on Instagram, racking up more than a million likes from the likes of Katie Couric, Courteney Cox and Jennifer Garner.

Gisele shared a family photo in celebration of Jack's birthday

Tom, meanwhile, shared a snapshot showing his eldest son stood on a golf course by the sea. He sweetly wrote: "Happy 14th birthday Jack! I am so proud of the young man you are. You always try your best, you put others first, and you bring so much joy to our lives.

"This picture brings back some special memories and I can't wait to kick your butt on the golf course again soon! We love you sssooooo much!!!!"

Proud dad Tom posted a touching message for his eldest son

Tom shares Jack with his ex-partner Bridget Moynahan. The former couple dated for three years, separating in December 2006. Bridget gave birth to their son on 22 August the following year.

She and Tom have maintained an amicable relationship and Bridget has gone on to find love again with her husband, businessman Andrew Frankel, who she married in 2015.

The sportsman shares Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan

Tom, 44, and Gisele, 41, tied the knot in February 2009 and she previously stated it had been love at first sight. "I knew right a — the first time I saw him," she told Vanity Fair in 2009.

"We met through a friend. The moment I saw him, he smiled and I was like, 'That is the most beautiful, charismatic smile I've ever seen!'"

Gisele and Tom have been married since 2009

She added: "We sat and talked for three hours. I had to go home for Christmas, but I didn't want to leave.

"You know that feeling of, like, you can't get enough? From the first day we met, we've never spent one day without speaking to each other."

