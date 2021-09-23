Amanda Holden teases fans in seriously daring printed suit – and wow

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden seriously turned up the heat with her latest outfit as she stepped into the Heart Breakfast studios in a statement printed suit – and we're obsessed with how bold it is.

Swapping her usual designer luxury for an affordable high street label, Amanda looked sensational in a cream and green palm printed ensemble from Forever Unique.

Featuring a flattering belted blazer with a daring plunge neckline, the star paired her tropical jacket with matching high waisted trousers and simple strappy white heels.

Letting the bold print do all the talking, the glamorous mother-of-two kept her makeup minimal. Sporting a classic nude lip and subtle bronzed cheek, Amanda's gorgeous set is giving us major beach sunset vibes.

Teasing fans, Amanda took to Instagram to post a photo of herself hidden beneath several large palms. "Spot the Mandy," she penned, causing fans to rush to the comments.

Amanda teased fans by hiding beneath some palm plants

"You could never miss the beauty of Mandy," wrote one fan, whilst another sweetly shared: "Beauty that can't be camouflaged."

A third fan commented: "Queen Mandy is in my favourite colour green!"

If you're looking to recreate Amanda's look, her exact co-ord is still available in multiple sizes – but be sure to snap it up quick if you want to rock the leaf print before the end of the summer! Team this look with 'barely there' heels for effortless glam, or style it with white trainers for the perfect statement office chic.

Palm Printed Blazer, £59.99, Forever Unique

Palm Printed Trousers, £49.99, Forever Unique

It's not the first time the stylish 50-year-old has donned a daring print to arrive at the Heart FM studios. Earlier this week, Amanda looked stunning in a bright pink one-piece from London label Suzannah, teamed perfectly with a pair of pink matching heels.

Flaunting her svelte figure, the jumpsuit featured puff sleeves, wide legs and a flattering waist-cinching detail – is there anything this woman can't pull off?

