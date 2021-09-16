Exclusive: Amanda Holden reveals her diet secrets and favourite meal

Heart FM and The Holden Girls star Amanda Holden has opened up to HELLO! about how she stays in such amazing shape – and it's a tip we can all include in our daily diets.

The star, who is married to record producer Chris Hughes and mum to girls Lexi and Hollie, is known for her love of running but she also has a very sensible approach to food.

WATCH: Amanda and daughter Hollie make ice cream sundaes

Talking to us as an ambassador for Revive Collagen, Amanda exclusively revealed: "My grandmother would say, 'a little bit of everything does you good'. Enjoy the taste of a nice full Brie and a fatty old salty butter with massive lumps of sea salt in it. But just don't have it on everything every meal, put a bit on your jacket potato and then that's it for the day. So it's just enjoying those little treats."

That's great advice from Amanda, who I'm sure we all agree, looks phenomenal for age 50.

Amanda Holden likes to stay in shape

The Britain's Got Talent judge also likes to cook, telling us: "I do a mean roast dinner, and I'm a vegetarian, but I will do like a rack of lamb and a nut roast and then the matching gravy. I can't wait.

"But in the summer I tend to do barbecues and salads on a Sunday. So I'm actually looking forward to the end of this month when I bring back my roasts. And my Mandy red wine gravy. Oh my God, I love a roast dinner and the girls do."

Amanda believes in eating in moderation

Amanda previously spoke about her approach to food in the Daily Mail, saying: "You have to enjoy life. I had a friend once who didn't make it to her 50s and her biggest regret was that she spent her life on a diet. I think a little bit of everything is fine.

"Life's too short to do fat-free, sugar-free, alcohol-free. I don't believe in half-fat anything, I have full-fat yoghurt, butter and cheese. And I splurge on the weekends. I love wine."

There is one food group that Amanda avoids though: meat. According to the book Amanda Holden, written by Jim Maloney, Amanda "decided to become vegetarian after being influenced by famous veggie Morrisey, lead singer with the Smiths", but continues to eat fish, making her a pescatarian.

