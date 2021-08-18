Amanda Holden sends fans wild in stunning dress – wait 'til you see the print

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden is currently enjoying a sun-soaked family holiday in Greece, and we've been living for her stunning summer wardrobe.

MORE: Amanda Holden's two family homes are nothing alike – photos

On Tuesday, the Britain's Got Talent star took to Instagram to share a gorgeous video of herself sailing away from the sunset onboard a luxury boat. The 50-year-old beauty looked radiant as her hair whipped in the wind and she looked out to sea.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden is a vision onboard luxury sunset boat trip

Amanda looked incredible in a pastel pink midi dress, complete with flowing bell sleeves and a plunged neckline. She accessorised the floral printed gown with a pair of orange-tinted sunglasses and a round pendant necklace. So chic!

Amanda has an immaculate sense of style, and this time was no exception. The dress she wore onboard her boat trip was a 'Cheryl Ruffled Printed Voile' wrap dress, designed by one of her favourite labels, Melissa Odabash.

SEE: Amanda Holden's sunset photo in mini dress gets fans talking

The flirty floral dress is available in both coral and light blue, and luckily still has some stock available. Those wishing to recreate Amanda's oceanside look will be pleased to know her exact frock is currently in the Outnet sale, being brought down from £320 to £144.

Cheryl Ruffled Printed Voile Maxi Wrap Dress, £144, Outnet

The blonde beauty's outfit no doubt caused a stir amongst her fans, who have been loving her poolside ensembles and elegant bikini posts this month.

READ: Amanda Holden and Les Dennis' unearthed wedding photos will make you double take

Just last week, the presenter looked breathtakingly beautiful in her latest snap from her holiday with husband Chris Hughes and their two daughters, Lexi and Hollie. She rocked a white dress with an extremely low-cut neckline.

The BGT star is enjoying a family holiday in Corfu, Greece

Amanda accessorised with a low pendant necklace, an eye-catching gold bangle and a pair of stylish sunglasses. The post was met by an influx of admiring comments from her Instagram followers, including her celebrity pals.

Ruth Langsford branded her "beautiful" while Ashley Roberts declared she was an "absolute babe". Another fan joked: "Oh to be rich and Beautiful and tanned. Stunning as always".

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.