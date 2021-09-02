Amanda Holden looks impossibly youthful in crop top and figure-hugging dungarees

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden is making the most of the final weeks of summer by soaking up the sun in her "favourite place". The glamorous star took to Instagram on Wednesday in a dreamy pair of dungarees as she enjoyed the idyllic Tresco island coastline – and fans are convinced she just stepped out of Mamma Mia.

"Soaking up the rays in my fave place", wrote the Heart Breakfast star, who travelled by private jet from her luxury solo retreat at Domes Miramare resort in Corfu to reunite with her family in the UK.

Amanda looked so chic in a pair of cropped denim dungarees, giving her followers 'Donna' from Mamma Mia vibes. The star wore a figure-hugging white tee underneath, teaming her off-duty look with a pair of white Superga trainers.

The BGT judge looked so radiant, accessorizing her golden summer glow with layers of chunky gold jewellery and oversized sunglasses.

Amanda's 'Scarlett Scallop Dungarees' are from Wyse London, retailing for £185. If you're looking to create the star's gorgeous summer ensemble, we've found the ultimate high street dupe.

Fans were obsessed with the 50-year-old's chic wardrobe, rushing to the comments to share their love for her look. "Are you sure you're not rehearsing for Mamma Mia?" asked one fan, whilst another sweetly shared: "I swear this woman never ages?".

A third fan took to the comments to write: "I thought you were Lexi! Love those dungarees," likening ageless Amanda to her 15-year-old daughter.

Fans confused Amanda with her daughter Lexi

Amanda's relaxed outfit comes just after the mother-of-two floored fans in an all-white ensemble that could've been fit for a Bond girl.

The jet-setting star shared a photo of herself stepping out of her private jet in a cream co-ord from Karen Millen. Amanda paired the 'Sparkle Tweed Military Blazer' with the 'Sparkle Tweed Shorts', and looked absolutely incredible in the tailored ivory suit.

