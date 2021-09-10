Elizabeth Hurley flaunts toned physique in beautiful yellow bikini

Elizabeth Hurley has once again managed to turn heads as the model showed off her flawless physique while making the most of the sunny weather.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley turns up the heat in a sizzling cut-out swimsuit we want too

The star was soaking up some of the last bits of sunshine before the autumn weather ushered in wind and rain.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley soaks up the last of the summer sun in tiny bikini

In a small clip, she rolled around in an outdoor chair at her Herefordshire home in a tiny yellow bikini and put her toned physique on full display.

As the clip ended, she blew a kiss at the camera. "Last of the September sun #Herefordshire," she captioned the jaw-dropping snap, adding a heart emoji on the end.

As per norm, her fans went wild in the comments, as one enthused: "What a way to start our weekend," and friend Abbey Clancy wrote: "Absolute babe," and added a string of heart emojis.

One follower was left bewildered by the star's age-defying beauty, as they said: "How? How do you look exactly the same as you did in the first Austin Powers movie? Can't be a vampire, you're always in the sun, LOL."

The star soaked up the rays

The 56-year-old often sets social media alight as she wows fans in stunning sets of swimwear.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley shares flirty summer photo as she jokes about British weather

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley looks sensational in new photo as she shares James Bond related news

Last week, she blew fans away as she posed in a beautiful beach cabana in an eye-catching teal swimsuit, and she announced that the sale from her swimwear business was coming to an end.

In one of the photos, she playfully ran her hand through her hair, while in the second she struck a pose that showed off her glorious physique.

The model is a fan of the Herefordshire countryside

The low-slung one-piece swimsuit was perfect for the 56-year-old, perfectly highlighting her figure, and it seriously impressed her 2.1 million followers.

And over the recent bank holiday weekend, she enjoyed a small trip to Wales, where she introduced her followers to a new family member.

"Bank Holiday in Wales with my new puppy, Minnie," she captioned the post, which was met with an overwhelmingly positive response.

The snaps showed the actress in green skinny jeans and a matching camo crop top, with her toned midriff proudly on display, and sunglasses. Whilst one hand is up in the air, in celebratory mode, the other one is holding her new puppy, who looks happy in her owner's arms.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.