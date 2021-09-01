Elizabeth Hurley turns heads in eye-catching teal swimsuit The model looked as gorgeous as ever!

Elizabeth Hurley is no stranger to leaving her fans stunned with her gorgeous bikini body, and on Wednesday she once again proved why she's the queen of swimsuit photos.

The star posed in a beautiful beach cabana in an eye-catching teal swimsuit, as she announced that the sale from her swimwear business was coming to an end.

"Last chance for 30% off all our glorious one-pieces @elizabethhurleybeach," she wrote alongside three dancing emojis.

In one of the photos, she playfully ran her hand through her hair, while in the second she struck a pose that showed off her glorious physique.

The low-slung one-piece swimsuit was perfect for the 56-year-old, perfectly highlighting her figure, and it seriously impressed her 2.1 million followers.

"You don't age, gorgeous," complimented one, while a second enthused: "STUNNING BEAUTY," and a third added: "Always so glam!"

The star looked as perfect as ever

Many other of her fans were left speechless by her gorgeous post, posting strings of multicoloured heart and flame emojis.

This is far from the first time that Elizabeth has stunned fans with her swimwear photos, and last month she shared a sensational picture of herself lounging on a white lilo in the swimming pool, dressed in a patterned blue string bikini teamed with oversized shades.

What's more, the picture wasn't from some faraway tropical location like the Bahamas, but it had actually been taken in the UK, with Elizabeth writing in the caption: "Happy place. UK summer."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Beautiful lady," while another wrote: "Summer beauty." A third added: "Awesome photo, very cool!"

And the Bedazzled star enjoyed another staycation over the Bank Holiday weekend as she headed to Wales.

The star always leaves fans stunned

"Bank Holiday in Wales with my new puppy, Minnie," she captioned the post, which was met with an overwhelmingly positive response.

The snaps showed the actress in green skinny jeans and a matching camo crop top, with her toned midriff proudly on display, and sunglasses. Whilst one hand is up in the air, in celebratory mode, the other one is holding her new puppy, who looks happy in her owner's arms.

"Cute pup and cute you. Have a great time!" wrote one fan, whilst a second referred to the dog's breed, writing: "Glad to see you love working cocker spaniels as much as I do.

