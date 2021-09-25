Elizabeth Hurley's iconic Versace dress makes a comeback - and you won't believe who wore it She looked amazing!

It's hard to believe that it's been more than 26 years since Elizabeth Hurley wowed in the safety-pinned Versace gown which left everyone speechless.

Now though, it's made a comeback on the catwalk and the model wearing it certainly did it justice.

Gigi Hadid wowed the crowd when she strut her stuff on the runway for the designer brand during its show in Milan's Fashion Week.

While it wasn't the exact dress worn by Elizabeth back in 1994, the revamped version bore a striking resemblance to the original.

Gigi looked phenomenal in the long, black gown which had a daring slit up the front and sported numerous safety pins down the front.

Versace posted a photo of Gigi in the new version on Instagram and captioned it: "Power play - @donatella_versace presented looks that channel confidence and strength on the #VersaceSS22 runway.

Gigi rocked the dress at Milan Fashion Week

"Slashed designs are spliced together with the brand’s iconic Safety Pin hardware and printed silk accents are inspired by signature foulards. #MFW."

The neckline mirrored Elizabeth's dress which she wore for the premiere of her then-boyfriend, Hugh Grant's, movie Four Weddings and a Funeral.

Years after the event, the actor opened up about his girlfriend's outfit and confessed in the BBC documentary Hugh Grant: A Life on Screen: "There was a big premiere and someone told us: 'Oh you can borrow things from top designers. Poor Elizabeth rang some top designers and they all said, 'No, who are you?' or 'No, we're not lending you anything.'

Who could forget this dress!

"Then Versace said, 'Yes, we'll lend you a dress', and they just sent one round which is that one with the safety pins. So she shoved it on and I raised my eyebrows a fraction and we set off."

Both Hugh and Elizabeth went on to become huge Hollywood stars and the dress has been cemented in fashion history too.

