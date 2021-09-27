Vogue Williams' stunning bikini pic has fans saying the same thing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Vogue Williams leads a very active lifestyle, and the star showed off her gym-honed figure on Sunday when she posted a picture to Instagram in a pink bikini.

The Heart Radio presenter has been enjoying some family time abroad with her husband, Spencer Matthews, and their two children, Theodore and Gigi.

Vogue looked stunning as she posed by the pool in the colourful two piece, which she styled with lots of gold jewellery and a pair of black oversized sunglasses.

The star certainly looked tanned from her trip, however, she shared an important message alongside the picture about how she looks after her skin on holiday.

"Back from my holliers and have to say I have an even bigger love for @barebyvogue. I used to sit in the sun for hours on end trying to get tanned, getting sunburnt and ruining my skin. I spent lots of time in the shade and still have my holiday glow with my ultra dark BBV," said Vogue.

"Look after your skin, it's the one piece of advice I swear by, Factor 50 on your face everyday and don’t spend too much time in the sun [heart emoji]".

Vogue Williams looked stunning as she posed by the pool

It seems that Vogue's fans agreed, as her post had her followers all saying the same thing. One wrote: "Def prefer a fake tan then ruining my skin from the sun," while another added: "Great advice – I don’t sit in the sun anymore".

A third commented: "The best message to send out Vogue, fake and factor 50 on me".

If you are wanting to recreate Vogue's golden glow this autumn, her ultra dark self tan foam is available to purchase online now.

Bare by Vogue Ultra Dark Self Tan Foam, £16.99, Amazon

The 35-year-old is always posting the most stunning bikini pics, and recently styled her swimwear in the cleverest way.

Vogue sent fans wild in a white strapless bikini top, which she paired with a colourful skirt that featured a flattering thigh-split detail.

She finished off the stylish get-up with white Birkenstock sandals and a bright pink bag, which matched the print on her skirt perfectly.

