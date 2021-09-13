Vogue Williams' rainbow co-ord is the autumn ensemble we've been dreaming of

Hollie Brotherton
Vogue Williams was spotted in a knitted pastel Olivia Rubin co-ord and matching Aspinal of London bag as she arrived at Global Radio studios this weekend. Here's where to shop the look
We always look forward to seeing what Vogue Williams will be wearing on her way to Global Radio studios and Sunday's outfit didn't disappoint. The radio host stepped out in the September sunshine in a colourful new season Olivia Rubin co-ord which went straight to the top of our shopping lists.
Vogue looked amazing in Olivia Rubin's signature rainbow colours
The bubble gum hue two-piece features a geometric print and combines fitted and relaxed cuts with its slouchy balloon-sleeve sweater and A-line silhouette skirt. Vogue paired the pastel co-ord with an Aspinal of London Mayfair bag in lavender, matching lilac sunglasses and clear perspex heels from Zara.
Olivia Rubin Delilah knitted jumper, £210, Harvey Nichols
Olivia Rubin Hadley knitted mini skirt, £190, Coggles
Unsurprisingly, it's selling out super quickly, but you can still shop the co-ord at Harvey Nichols and Coggles. If trousers are more your thing, Olivia Rubin's matching Isobel pair are also available online. They have an elasticated waist and faux pearl-embellished drawstrings - the definition of luxe loungewear.
Olivia Rubin Isobel knitted trousers, £190, Harvey Nichols
Looking for Vogue's crossbody bag? You'll find it at Aspinal of London in a whole range of shades.
Midi Mayfair bag, £595, Aspinal of London
It seems Vogue is a big fan of Olivia Rubin as she's previously been pictured in several of her colourful pieces in standout prints, including her Delphine midi dress earlier this year.
Taking to Instagram Stories, the mum-of-two shared a mirror selfie of Sunday's outfit as well as a video, admitting to her followers: "I am clinging on to the last of summer with this outfit" and adding the caption: 'refusing to let summer go!' We can totally relate, and this is exactly the transitional outfit inspo we needed.
