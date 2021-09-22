We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Vogue Williams rocked a stunning cream dress as she and husband Spencer Matthews enjoyed a romantic evening meal together – and we're so obsessed with the fit.

Looking glamorous as ever, the mother-of-two showed off her golden glow in the elegant cream 'Serita' dress from Cult Gaia. Complete with dramatic cut outs at the sides and back that highlighted Vogue's svelte silhouette, the Irish model looked sensational in the curve-hugging number.

Letting the dress do all the talking, the blonde beauty wore her hair in a slick low ponytail and kept makeup minimal. The 35-year-old accessorised with statement cross earrings and several layers of gold jewellery, completed with her signature Ray-Bans as she soaked up the September sun.

If you're looking to channel Vogue's effortless style, the 'Serita' is a cut out woven knit maxi dress where "thoughtful cutouts shape your figure, highlighting the small of your waist." Pair with 'barely there' heels to elongate your frame, or team with chunky white trainers for a chic off-duty look.

Serita Dress, £430, Cult Gaia

If you're a fan of Vogue's look but not so keen on the designer label price, we've sourced the ultimate high street dupe for a fraction of the price. Seriously, can you spot the difference?

GET THE LOOK: Cut Out Midi-Dress, £26, Missguided

It's not the first time this month Vogue has made a statement with her fashion. Last week, she paired a colourful pastel co-ord with an Aspinal of London Mayfair bag in lavender, matching lilac sunglasses and clear perspex heels from Zara.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the radio presenter shared a mirror selfie of her outfit as well as a video, admitting to her followers: "I am clinging on to the last of summer with this outfit" and adding the caption: 'refusing to let summer go!' We can totally relate, and this is exactly the transitional outfit inspo we needed.

