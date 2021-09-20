Vogue Williams styles her shirt in the cleverest way – and wow

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Vogue Williams has been sharing lots of snaps from her recent trip to France, and on Sunday she wowed us with her latest holiday outfit.

The star took to Instagram to share her casual look, which consisted of a bright red bikini and an orange and white striped shirt that she used as a cover-up.

Vogue styled the shirt in the cleverest way, doing up the buttons and adding a gold belt around the waist to make it look like a dress, and we will definitely be doing this on our next trip.

WATCH: Vogue Williams stuns in off-shoulder dress

The Heart Radio presenter added a pair of gold strappy sandals and lots of gold jewellery to finish off the look, with her signature Ray-Ban sunglasses perched on top of her head.

She wore her hair in a laid-back bun, looking like a bronzed goddess as she posed for the camera at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, before enjoying a delicious-looking burger.

Vogue Williams looked stunning in her striped shirt dress

Although Vogue did not share her exact outfit details, we have found a super similar version so that you can recreate the look.

Influence beach shirt, £20, ASOS

The 35-year-old has been loving wearing bright colours as of late, and earlier in the month she sported the most stunning rainbow co-ord from Olivia Rubin.

The bubble gum hue two-piece featured a geometric print and combined fitted and relaxed cuts with its slouchy balloon-sleeve sweater and A-line silhouette skirt.

Vogue looked amazing in Olivia Rubin's signature rainbow colours

Vogue paired the pastel co-ord with an Aspinal of London Mayfair bag in lavender, matching lilac sunglasses and clear perspex heels from Zara.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the mum-of-two shared a mirror selfie of her outfit as well as a video, admitting to her followers: "I am clinging on to the last of summer with this outfit" and adding the caption: 'refusing to let summer go!' We can totally relate, and this is exactly the transitional outfit inspo we needed.

