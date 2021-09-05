Vogue Williams soaks up the September sunshine in vibrant oversized shirt

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Presenter Vogue Williams soaked up the last of the British summer of Sunday as she arrived at the Heart Radio studios in a vibrant green shirt and tiny denim shorts.

The glamorous mother-of-two, who is married to Spencer Williams, showed off her glowing golden tan and displayed her endless legs as she posed for one of her signature lift selfies.

The Irish model took to Instagram at the crack of dawn to share the details of her chic outfit with fans.

Vogue looked incredible in the oversized green number from celebrity-favourite designer The Frankie Shop. The star paired her look with simple white River Island mules, accessorizing with a perfectly matched green clutch bag from West 22.

The star kept things simple with her hair, tying her blonde locks into a sleek bun and rocking a glowy makeup look for her earing morning wake-up call.

The star arrived at the Heart Radio studios in the stylish green ensemble

"I have shorts on! They're just hiding!" confirmed the model, who stepped into the September sunshine in style.

If you're looking to channel Vogue's bold colour print ensemble, you're in luck. Vibrant prints and statement colours were all the rage this summer, and we predict they're set to stay well into the autumn. Recreate her look with picks from our edit below:

Vogue has been smashing life recently, making her Virgin Media debut on Saturday night as she hosted new talent show The Big Deal.

Taking to Instagram to share her exciting news, the glamorous star wrote: "Tonight is the night!!!! The Big Deal starts at 8 pm on @virginmediatelevision. To say I’m excited for you to watch this and see the talent is an understatement… hope you enjoy".

Fans rushed to the comments to congratulate the star on her exciting news. One fan commented: "Huge congrats Vogue!!! That’s amazing", whilst another fan sweetly shared: "Congrats Vogue! No better woman!"

