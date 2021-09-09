Vogue Williams styles her bikini top with thigh-split skirt - and wow

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Vogue Williams took to Instagram on Wednesday to share lots of outfits from her recent trip to Lanzarote, and there was one in particular that caught our eye.

The Heart Radio star stunned fans in a white strapless bikini top, which she paired with a colourful skirt that featured a flattering thigh-split detail.

Sharing the look with her thousands of followers, Vogue wrote: "Quick trip to Lanzarote filming! Lots of outfits while I was here…can't wait to get home to the babies".

The mother-of-two paired the stylish get-up with white Birkenstock sandals and a bright pink bag, which matched the print on her skirt perfectly.

Fans were definitely loving the holiday ensemble, with many rushing to the comments section to share their opinion. One gushed: "So gorgeous!!" while another added: "You look fab".

Vogue Williams wowed fans in her holiday outfit

Luckily for us, Vogue made sure to include all her outfit details, including her sarong skirt which is from Italian designer Emilio Pucci.

Sadly, it seems that the style is no longer available online, however, we have sourced a stunning alternative for you to recreate the look.

Knot printed skirt, £29.99, Mango

Vogue has been serving up lots of stylish summer looks as of late, and just last week she sported the most vibrant green shirt and denim shorts combo as she arrived at the Heart Radio studios.

The glamourous star showed off her glowing golden tan and displayed her endless legs as she posed for one of her signature lift selfies.

The star arrived at the Heart Radio studios in the stylish green ensemble

Vogue took to Instagram at the crack of dawn to share the details of her chic outfit with fans, with the oversized green number from celebrity-favourite designer The Frankie Shop.

The star paired her look with simple white River Island mules, accessorizing with a perfectly matched green clutch bag from West 22.

Vogue kept things simple with her hair, tying her blonde locks into a sleek bun and rocking a glowy makeup look for her early morning wake-up call.

