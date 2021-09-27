GMA star Ginger Zee's waist-cinching dress flattered her figure to perfection She looks incredible!

Ginger Zee made fans go wild when she hit the set of Good Morning America wearing a waist-cinching dress that flattered her figure.

The meteorologist looked incredible in a chic, striped Maddy London dress that she paired with a thin black waist belt and black closed-toe heels.

Ginger kept her jewelry minimal and wore her hair in soft curls, and fans rushed to her comments to praise the look when she shared a photo of it on Instagram.

“Hello Monday, it’s a pleasure to meet you #monday #vibes #mood #mondaymood,” Ginger captioned the photo, which showed her striking a pose in the number on set and flashing a smile.

“Dress is fire,” one fan wrote, while another chimed in: “Love the dress.”

A third follower replied: “You have the most beautiful wardrobe.”

The journalist often impresses fans with her style statements on the show and did so with one of her recent looks too.

Ginger shared a bathroom selfie of herself wearing a figure-hugging orange sweater and chocolate-brown faux leather culottes.

Many of her ardent fans and followers took to social media to express their feelings towards the look, with Ginger sharing one of them that read, "You are looking fabulous this morning @Ginger_Zee #michigangirl #fallishere."

However, one clearly didn't vibe with the choice and took to Twitter to express it, writing about how much they disliked the look and how they "permanently blocked ABC," adding, "How hard IS IT to pick an outfit to wear?"

The GMA host took the comment in stride, however, and replied with a positive spin, replying in a tweet: "Wait…my outfit made you block all of abc? Feels a little big for the 30 seconds I was on.

"Cmon back - I'm sure not everyone can constantly please everyone else, but hey, I'm doing my best," she wrote, also sharing the response on her Instagram Stories.

Further proof that Ginger is a total class act.

