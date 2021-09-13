Ginger Zee's sensational faux leather dress gets the best reaction from husband Ben Aaron Really embodying couple goals

Ginger Zee has become an underrated style superstar on the Good Morning America stage, and that's considering how fashionable some of her co-stars can be.

Her looks have always stood out for how much they compliment her and her body, though, and fans expectantly wait to see what she'll pull out next.

WATCH: Ginger Zee's hilarious faux pas caught by Ben Aaron

Well, Ginger certainly didn't disappoint with her latest offering, showing up for a new episode of the show in a brown faux leather dress.

The figure-hugging Shoshanna number featured asymmetrical pleats going down the skirt that also showed off her legs, as she stood there posing in it while in the GMA studio.

"Did. Not. Wake. Up. Like. This. Good Monday everyone. Trading in my dress for the rain Parka & heading to Texas for #Nicholas after the show! — @msmerylin @fairweatherfaces @katepowellstyling #ootd #monday #letsgo," she captioned the pictures.

Several fans reacted strongly to the outfit, although no one was as impressed as her husband Ben Aaron, who commented, "In the words of the great Keanu Reeves…'whoa'."

Ginger showed off her figure in a faux leather dress

Many others also responded, with one fan writing, "Beautiful dress! You totally have me embracing my curls lately too. Great look, wonderful lady," and another saying, "You look lovely ginger."

A third also added, "You stunning woman you," with many others simply letting their flame emojis do the talking.

Ginger and Ben share, along with two sons, quite the affectionate relationship, and they're not afraid to get silly or emotional about the other on social media.

The Dancing with the Stars alum did so recently when she celebrated her husband's milestone 40th birthday with a series of pictures of him.

Ben celebrated his 40th birthday recently

In the caption, she lovingly wrote, "40 and absolutely fantastic - happy birthday @benaarontv."

"You are a dreamier husband than I could have concocted in a romance novel, better father than any I have known and I am so proud to be the wife of a man who can bring pure joy to so many through his humor and storytelling… wishing you the happiest birthday my love."

