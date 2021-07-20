Ginger Zee turns up the heat in figure-flaunting dress

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Ginger Zee had fans in a tailspin after she wowed them with her figure-flaunting dress on Tuesday.

The GMA star looked incredible rocking a multi-coloured striped frock in a variety of textures, which featured a round neck, short sleeves, and flared hem.

She accessorised with a pair of bright blue Alexandre Birman heels and her hair was styled in bouncy curls.

WATCH: GInger Zee's dramatic new look is a hit with fans

Sharing a fun TikTok video on her Instagram, Ginger went from double denim to her head-turning ensemble in the blink of an eye.

Captioning the fun clip, she wrote: "Look what she made me do… @msmerylin @fairweatherfaces #studiofix #studio #backtotheoffice."

Fans were beside themselves over Ginger's gorgeous summery frock, with many only appearing to have one question on their minds – where is it from?

Ginger's fans were desperate to know where her dress is from

"Cute dress! Who makes it?" quizzed one. "Info on the dress please!" asked another. A third gushed: "You look fantastic as always Ginger," and a fourth said: "Obsessed with this one!"

The dress in question is the 'Adena Stripe Dress' by Shoshanna, which has sold out in many stores but is available to rent or buy from Rent the Runway.

There is also a newer version now doing the rounds that also features multi-coloured stripes and a fit and flare silhouette.

Ginger's frock was a hit with fans

Simply called the 'Adena Dress', it's proving just as popular and is selling out fast, so you need to be quick if you want to grab one for your wardrobe.

Ginger made her long-awaited return to the set of GMA last week for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

Despite having to be away from her two young sons who have brightened up her work-from-home environment, Ginger was excited.

Shoshanna Adena Dress, Rent from $70 / Buy $376.20, Rent The Runway

The night before her big day, Ginger took to Instagram and wrote: "Having trouble falling asleep. Feels like the night before the first day of school. Because... I'll be back in the GMA studios tomorrow for the first time in almost a year and a half."

On the day itself, she was even more joyous and posted a TikTok video from her dressing room, in which she was dancing and getting glammed up for the occasion. "We are back baby!" she wrote. "Thanks to the magic makers for getting me right first day back in studio."

