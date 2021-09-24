Amanda Holden stuns in slinky jumpsuit – and looks incredible

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden's jumpsuit collection just keeps getting better and better. The star stunned fans on Friday morning when she wore a slinky blue number from designer Edeline Lee.

Sharing the look to her Instagram story, the Heart Radio presenter posed up a storm in the stylish one-piece – and looked incredible.

RELATED: Amanda Holden turns up the glam in leather cut-out dress

The jumpsuit featured short sleeves, a white waist belt and wide legs, and Amanda paired it with nude pointed heels and delicate gold jewellery.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden wows in sparkly little black dress

She wore her blonde hair in loose waves and kept her makeup minimal, letting the outfit do all the talking.

MORE: Amanda Holden strikes a pose in waist-cinching jumpsuit – and whoa!

Amanda's ensemble is perfect for autumn, and we have sourced a stunning alternative to her designer number so that you can recreate the look.

Amanda Holden looked incredible on Friday

This blue jumpsuit from Boohoo looks so sophisticated, simply pair it with nude heels à la Amanda for a stylish evening outfit.

Blue jumpsuit, £25.50, Boohoo

The star has been wearing some seriously chic outfits as of late, and on Thursday she wowed in a statement printed suit.

Swapping her usual designer luxury for an affordable high street label, Amanda looked sensational in a cream and green palm printed look from Forever Unique.

Featuring a flattering belted blazer with a daring plunge neckline, the presenter paired her tropical jacket with matching high-waisted trousers and simple strappy white heels.

Amanda teased fans by hiding beneath some palm plants

The glamorous mother-of-two kept her makeup minimal, showing off her natural beauty. Sporting a classic nude lip and subtle bronzed cheek, Amanda's gorgeous look gave us major beach sunset vibes.

Teasing fans, Amanda took to Instagram to post a photo of herself hidden beneath several large palms. "Spot the Mandy," she penned, causing fans to rush to the comments.

"You could never miss the beauty of Mandy," wrote one fan, whilst another sweetly shared: "Beauty that can't be camouflaged."

A third fan commented: "Queen Mandy is in my favourite colour green!"

DISCOVER: Amanda Holden looks phenomenal in daring mini dress with stylish print

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.