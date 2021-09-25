Amanda Holden sends fans into a tailspin in leg-lengthening sequin trousers

Amanda Holden sent her followers into meltdown on Friday evening by sharing a stunning new photo that was truly out of this world.

The BGT host looked sensational posing against a starry backdrop while stretched out on a makeshift half-moon.

Wearing the sparkliest figure-hugging trousers, Amanda's legs looked never-ending as she posed with one leg up in the air and the other expertly pointed out in front of her.

Adding a pair of killer, strappy heels to elongate her limbs even further and a silky white halter-neck top, it's no wonder Amanda had a huge grin on her face.

Amanda didn't reveal what the photo was in aid of, simply captioning the beautiful snap: "By the light of the silvery moon," which is also the title of a 1953 musical film starring Doris Day.

Her followers didn't need an explanation though, with many just delighted to have another gorgeous photo of Amanda on their feed.

Fans went wild over Amanda's long limbs

As well as hundreds of heart and fire emojis left in the comment section by her adoring fans, many were also blown away by Amanda's legs.

"Those legs of yours are lethal. Love those sparkly trousers. Proper little star," gushed one fan. A second said: "Gorgeous legs!" A third added: "Legs that go to the stars."

Amanda left her fans lost for words just hours earlier thanks to the silky blue jumpsuit by Edeline Lee that she rocked to work at Heart Radio.

The jumpsuit featured short sleeves, a white waist belt and wide legs, and Amanda paired it with nude pointed heels and delicate gold jewellery.

Amanda looked gorgeous in her jumpsuit

The star has been wearing some seriously chic outfits as of late, and on Thursday she wowed in a statement printed suit.

Swapping her usual designer luxury for an affordable high street label, Amanda looked sensational in a cream and green palm printed look from Forever Unique.

Featuring a flattering belted blazer with a daring plunge neckline, the presenter paired her tropical jacket with matching high-waisted trousers and simple strappy white heels.

