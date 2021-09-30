Drew Barrymore turns heads in waist-cinching dress alongside handsome date

Drew Barrymore swapped her sweatpants for a gorgeous dress on Wednesday to enjoy a date at the opera alongside a handsome male companion.

The Charlie's Angels star looked beautiful in a waist-cinching green Gucci midi that featured ruffled floaty sleeves, a pleated skirt, and a subtle V-neckline. She accessorised with an intricate gold belt and some dazzling jewels by David Webb.

WATCH: Drew Barrymore brings back an iconic prom dress moment

Drew's date for the evening was her close friend Chris Miller, who looked dapper in a black tux with bowtie.

Posting her prom-style photos on Instagram, the actress wrote: "Got to get dressed up! @gucci @davidwebbjewels thank you for a princess moment. Back to sweatpants and old soft t shirts!!!! #prompic @revolverchris 25 years."

Drew and her date pulled out all the stops for their evening at the opera

Chris revealed on his Instagram that the duo were off to the Metropolitan Opera, captioning a similar photo of the pair: "Opening night at the Metropolitan Opera with my best gal. First time in 138 years that The Met presented an opera by a Black composer. #history #terenceblanchard #fireshutupinmybones."

Drew's fans adored her fancy frock, with one commenting: "I love this dress on you." A second said: "Beautiful colour." A third added: "What an absolutely gorgeous photo."

A fourth penned: "One of the things I’ve always admired about you is your realness. Beautiful, inside, and out, whether you’re wearing Gucci or sweatpants!"

Drew looked gorgeous in her green Gucci dress

Drew's outing comes after she praised her ex-husband, Will Kopelman's new wife, Alexandra Michler.

Speaking to Dax Shepard on his podcast, Armchair Expert, on Monday, Drew opened up about her relationship with Alexandra, who is now stepmom to her and Will's daughters, Olive, nine, and Frankie, seven.

"This incredible woman Allie, I just feel like I won the lottery with her, like, I really did. I feel like I'm lucky that there's this new beautiful soul that came into our lives," Drew said.

"I'm just so lucky because she came into Will's life and got to know my daughters very well and very real, saw all the warts and all the hearts, everything in between," the actress added. "Literally was like, 'I choose you.' It's a miracle, and I know miracles exist because I was so devastated that our relationship didn't work out because I wanted this."

