Drew Barrymore’s $3,000 head-turning look is nothing you would expect - and we’re obsessed!

Drew Barrymore has served up Los Angeles boho-chic vibes with her style for as long as we can remember. So, when she stepped out in a head-to-toe Gucci logo ensemble, we couldn’t help but take a step back. And yet, we loved it.

The daytime TV host thrilled fans when she shared a photo of herself wrapping her arms around rapper Fat Joe, rocking a Gucci logo tracksuit paired with a white top and coordinating sneakers.

Drew made fans swoon with her Gucci logo tracksuit

The kicks were a gift from Fat Joe, and were very similar to Nike Air Force Ones. "New friend, new shoes! Thank you @fatjoe @upnyc," Drew captioned the snap.

We loved Drew’s look and tracked it down.

Gucci printed silk twill jacket, $1,700/£1,050, Net-a-Porter

Gucci Track Pants, $1,110/£980, Farfetch

Fans swooned over Drew’s outfit too, with one writing: “Your outfit is everything.” Another added: “I loved your look !!!,” while other fans dropped fire and heart emojis.

The Never Been Kissed star got fans talking in a different way earlier this week when she shared a photo of herself reading John Green's The Anthropocene Reviewed, and fans noticed the same thing - the headband nightlight she donned to read it.

Drew had a blast hanging out with Fat Joe

"Loving this book so much @johngreenwritesbooks," she wrote in the caption.

The quirky reading choice garnered several laughing and heart emojis in the comments section, as one fan wrote, "That headlamp is such a good idea for reading."

Another commented, "Headlamp is the only way to go," with a third also adding, "LOVE!!! Wait a minute! Where did you get that AWESOME headband light????"

Drew made fans giggle with her nightlight headlamp

Given that Amazon has nearly everything imaginable, we headed there to track one down, and we found a similar headlamp for only $10.99.

Excuse us while we add it in our carts.

