Drew Barrymore is the first to admit that her weight loss hasn't come easy. In fact, she once revealed that she "trained like a mother" to lose 20lbs after welcoming her daughters, Olive, eight, and Frankie, seven.

The E.T. star confessed it is difficult for her to maintain her desired weight and previously shared on Instagram that it "takes me so much work. Diet and exercise and fighting like a lion for it".

Drew is also a firm believer in exercise and admitted to InStyle back in August 2020 that if she didn't work out, she'd probably be "the size of a bus".

"I have to work so hard at not being the size of a bus... And it's OK. That is just my journey. That is my karma. I don't know, maybe I was thin and mean in a past life," she said.

The actress is very open with her fans about her weight struggles and previously said on Instagram: "If I looked decent on anything that I have done since I had my two kids, I have clawed my way there. You can too! However, it is hard to sustain and can take a lot of the joy out of life with food.

"I have to eat just right and work my ass off! I cannot fight that I have the propensity to be the Pillsbury doughboy!"

So, what does Drew eat to maintain her 20lbs weight loss? Keep reading to find out…

What does Drew Barrymore eat for breakfast?

Drew swears by drinking a big glass of lemon water in the morning

Drew is a big fan of starting her day with a glass of lemon water. "[It's] a great way to jump-start your body for the day," she once told Grubstreet.

She will often post photos of her meals on Instagram too and has been known to enjoy avocado toast with red pepper flakes, olive oil, and sea salt.

When she's eating with her daughters or friends, Drew will tuck into eggs and fruit along with something a little more adventurous like pancakes or French toast.

What does Drew Barrymore eat for lunch?

Drew will treat herself to eggs and bread on occasion

As a busy working mother, Drew will sometimes pick her lunch up on the go, which usually consists of something light and healthy like a grain bowl, sushi, veggie burrito, or a salad.

She is also a fan of healthy snacks to help keep her cravings at bay. Some of her favourites include chips and guac, hummus, and veggies or cheese with fruit and honey.

What does Drew Barrymore eat for dinner?

Drew loves to cook and has turned her hand to mastering vegan recipes. It doesn't appear that she is strictly vegan though as she has admitted to adding chicken to some of her meals for extra protein. Some dishes include salmon and veggies or tacos.

One plant-based influencer that has inspired Drew's eating habits is Kimberly Snyder, author of Recipes for Your Perfectly Imperfect Life.

Drew often dreams of pizza when she's on a diet

Speaking to US Weekly about her diet in the past, the actress said: "I followed Kimberly Snyder's methods, but I added some protein like fish and chicken since she's all vegetarian or vegan. I've been very disciplined."

Of course, Drew is still human and admitted she will crave comfort foods like creamy pasta and pizza. She added: "All I did was cry and dream about pizza. I am still dreaming and crying about pizza."

