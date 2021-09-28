Drew Barrymore makes surprising confession about her kids' new stepmom The Charlie's Angels star shares two daughters with ex Will Kopelman

Drew Barrymore has made a surprising confession about her ex-husband's new wife in a candid interview on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast.

The Charlie's Angels star was married to Will Kopelman from 2012 until 2016, and back in August, he tied the knot with the director of fashion development at Vogue, Alexandra Michler.

Speaking to Dax on Monday, Drew opened up about her relationship with Alexandra, who is now stepmom to her and Will's daughters Olive, nine, and Frankie, seven.

"This incredible woman Allie, I just feel like I won the lottery with her, like, I really did. I feel like I'm lucky that there's this new beautiful soul that came into our lives," Drew said.

"I'm just so lucky because she came into Will's life and got to know my daughters very well and very real, saw all the warts and all the hearts, everything in between," the actress added.

"Literally was like, 'I choose you.' It's a miracle, and I know miracles exist because I was so devastated that our relationship didn't work out because I wanted this."

Drew and Will split in 2016

While her relationship with Alexandra is amicable, Drew confessed that she does not "try to be her best friend" although she "knows that I absolutely worship the ground she walks on, and I'm her biggest cheerleader".

Will tied the knot with Alexandra on 28 August in Massachusetts. His daughters acted as flower girls on the big day.

Following the couple's engagement news in January, Drew admitted that she was thankful Alexandra and her children get on so well.

The former couple share daughters Olive and Frankie together

"The #NoEvilStepmother is the greatest blessing I could have hoped for," she told Howard Stern at the time. "She is just so wonderful. I want him to be happy."

Drew and art consultant Will - son of former Chanel CEO Arie Kopelman - announced their split in April 2016. The former couple had started dating in early 2011 and got engaged in January the following year.

Their wedding was held in Montecito on June 2, 2012; daughter Olive was born that same year followed by sister Frankie in 2014.

