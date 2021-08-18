Drew Barrymore looks incredible in swimsuit – complete with eye-catching accessory We are in love!

Drew Barrymore managed to capture the attention of her 14.2 million Instagram followers when she posted a stunning photo of herself in a swimsuit.

The 46-year-old posed in a beautiful yellow one-piece, but she also had on the most eye-catching swim cap, which was covered in a variety of multicoloured flowers.

The Scream star looked amazing with minimal makeup and some dark red lips, and allowed her brown hair to flow down her shoulders, rather than hiding it under the swim cap.

But despite the impressive ensemble, the star wasn't close to the pool, instead she sat on a towel inside a living room.

To her side was a gorgeous rug, and behind her was a large wooden shelving unit.

"Working and playing @thedrewbarrymoreshow," she captioned the post, and her fans were driven wild by it.

Drew looked amazing in the swimsuit

"The cutest," wrote one, while a second added: "Love it Drew," and a third commented: "You're so adorable."

Although Drew's post got a lot of support from her celebrity friends, last week the former Hollywood star was giving some support to close pal Reese Witherspoon.

Reese shared a picture of herself with her early morning drink in one of Drew's mugs, which was covered with inspirational sayings.

In the caption, she wrote, "Workdays are better with a good Mantra! Thank you to the world's best human @drewbarrymore for the inspiration."

Drew then reposted the same picture on her own Instagram, along with a loving tribute to the Legally Blonde star.

Drew lives in a stunning beach house

In the heartfelt message, wrote: "@reesewitherspoon drinking out of her @thedrewbarrymoreshow MUG!!!!!!!!!!! This makes me so happy! Ps could anyone be more impressed by a human?!

"Reese continues to floor me with her BRAND OF STORIES THAT HAS HER EXTRAORDINARY STAMP ON THEM!!! And you know what that stamp is? Humanity! She is out there telling the stories of our insane complexities and layers.

"I await everything she is putting out into the world. And I savor it. And I marvel at how much pain, hope and honesty her shows have. I can't wait for more. Everything and every show she has put out so far are my favorite!

"And her whole legacy is so fun. Give me Elle Woods! Give me Tracy Flick! Reese, we have known each other since we were around 14 or 15? And congratulations on being the human you are! So much administration!"

