Drew Barrymore reunites with Cameron Diaz in a figure-flattering dress with a twist The new photo of the duo will melt your heart.

Cameron Diaz announced that she was retiring from acting years ago, but she went back into full Charlie’s Angels mode as she reunited with Drew Barrymore - and fans are losing it.

In a snap The Drew Barrymore Show shared on Instagram Tuesday, the actress could be seen hitting her signature pose from the film on stage with Drew Barrymore, and Drew’s guest cohost Ross Matthews.

Drew and Cameron first became friends when they were teens

Cameron opted for a chic black collared shirt and belted black trousers for the appearance, and Drew dazzled in a red printed dress that was topped with a red faux flower, cinched at the waist, and featured a pleated skirt.

The Never Been Kissed star completed the look with black stiletto boots and wore her hair parted down the middle.

Drew went on to share a sweet snap on Instagram that showed her leaning her head on Cameron’s shoulder, and captioned it, “Bestie hour with my bestie poo poo!! @camerondiaz @thedrewbarrymoreshow.”

Cameron and Drew hit their signature Charlie's Angels poses on the show

Fans swooned over the snap and the duo’s natural beauty with one writing: "I love that you are both aging gracefully and you look beautiful!" Another added: "The best friendship!," while an additional follower chimed in: "So beautiful! Love you both!"

The pair starred in Charlie's Angels together, but they actually met when Drew was 14 and Cameron was 16, Drew told People.

As for Cameron's retirement, the star previously opened up to Kevin Hart about why she retired from acting on his talk show, Hart to Heart.

Cameron announced in 2018 that she had retired from acting

"For me, I just really wanted to make my life manageable by me," the There's Something About Mary star told Kevin, according to The Insider. "My routine in a day is literally what I can manage to do by myself."

Cameron added that when she turned 40 there were "so many parts of my life... that I wasn't touching and that I wasn't managing," she told Hart, and that now she feels "whole."

"I met my husband, we started a family, all those things I didn't have time for before," she continued. "Actually, not just have the time for but didn't have the space to make the right decisions for me at the time to bring that in."

After marrying Good Charlotte musician Benji Madden, Cameron announced in an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2018 that she had retired from acting. Her last film was the 2014 remake of Annie.

