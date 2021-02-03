Drew Barrymore pairs her designer dress with the most unexpected accessory

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Drew Barrymore had on the cutest accessory as she whipped up a yummy pan of macaroni and cheese on her Drew Barrymore Show Tuesday.

Drew Barrymore rocks an Anthropologie apron on The Drew Barrymore Show

The Santa Clarita Diet star rocked a floral, blue Anthropologie Stacia Embroidered Indigo apron as she hit the on-set kitchen, and shared a behind-the-scenes video of herself doing a “mac and cheese happy dance” before she started mixing up the ingredients.

Under the apron, Drew wore a winter mix of high-low pieces - a black Elie Tahari dress topped with a pin-striped J. Crew vest, dress socks she found on Amazon, and black Celine booties.

But it was the apron that we couldn’t stop staring at. We tracked it down on Anthropologie, and it happens to be budget-friendly with a price tag of $36.

Stacia Embroidered Indigo Apron, $36, Anthropologie

It turns out Drew has a thing for Anthropologie’s floral aprons (and cute aprons in general). The actress also wore the brand’s Nathalie Lete Helena Apron, which is white and topped with flowers, on her show recently as well. That one is even less - at $32.

Nathalie Lete Helena Apron, $32, Anthropologie

Drew not only gives fans glimpses of her fave aprons, but she also breaks down what she wears on the show on Instagram, and gives beauty advice every now and then too.

Last week, the Flower Beauty founder revealed on Instagram that she’s putting in work to get the perfect brows, and shared exactly what she’s doing in the meantime to fill them in when she appears on her show.

“How do you brow??, Drew captioned the video. “I’m growing my eyebrows out and to fill them in @thedrewbarrymoreshow I have been using a combo of our @flowerbeauty Fiber Fix Brow Gel (available @cvs_beauty & @ultabeauty ) and Skinny Microbrow Pencil (a @cvs_beauty exclusive!) for touch- ups!!.”

Drew wore this look under her floral Anthropologie apron

In the clip, she gives a step-by-step beauty tutorial that shows how she fills in her brows using Flower Beauty products.

Cute aprons, macaroni and cheese recipes, and beauty tips? Consider us fans of the Drew Barrymore Show.

