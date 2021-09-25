Strictly's Claudia Winkleman dazzles in white outfit for first live show

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Claudia Winkleman is back on our screens! And my my, we have really missed her. The raven-haired stunner brought her own form of understated glamour to Saturday night's Strictly Come Dancing and didn't disappoint with her fresh new outfit.

The 49-year-old wore a simple yet super chic look. Her getup was put together by her trusty stylist Sinead McKeefry, who the star has worked with for many years. She rocked a white blouse which came with a contrasting black neck-tie, and white flared trousers. Va va voom!

Sinead previously told HELLO!: "Claud loves fashion so she is happy to experiment, she knows what she likes."

And when it comes to putting outfits together, the pair have a unique way of doing things. "Claudia and I shop together but that usually ends in ten minutes of trying on and then a three-hour coffee and a gossip. I start prep for Claudia's outfits in August and we do a few big fittings throughout the run and then usually see how we feel on the day."

Speaking of how Tess and Claudia plan their getups together, she added: "The girls are great. If they both want to wear something similar, they are both the first to say 'no, you wear it I'll wear something else...' which is a credit to them. We don't do drama."

Claudia is famously understated when it comes to fashion. Describing the Head & Shoulders ambassador's off duty look, Sinead reveals: "A black Gucci pea coat with her Gucci loafers and black skinny jeans. Always has been and always will be. It's the uniform. Undone hair and makeup is a must - usually last night's mascara which is my fave look."

Last week, for the opening of the new series we've all been waiting for, Claudia rocked a shimmering black dress, which she paired with a pair of golden shoes and hoop earrings. What a killer combo!

