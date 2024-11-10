Claudia Winkleman previously shared she was left "in tears" while recalling her son's major move away from home to head to university.

The Strictly Come Dancing presenter, who is a mum to Jake, 21, Matilda, 17, and Arthur, 12, was discussing how she was dealing with empty nest syndrome when his eldest went off the university three years ago.

Speaking to BBC broadcaster Emma Barnett on Woman's Hour in 2021, Claudia, who has been married to her film producer husband, Kris Thykier since 2000, admitted that she was bereft and didn't know how to cope.

"I genuinely don't know what I'm going to do," Claudia said emotionally. "I mean we all have to do it. [My son] goes September 13."

The Traitors host continued: "I don't want to cry on your show because I feel like it's the beginning of the week and let's be upbeat, but I genuinely don't know what I'm going to do. I mean we all have to do it, there aren't any words."

Claudia went on to say that when her son Jake left for university, there was a clash in schedules when it came to her Strictly Come Dancing gig.

It occurred when Jake was getting ready to fly the nest in September which is typically when the BBC Latin and Ballroom competition's launch show takes place.

The 52-year-old then shared how she would have dropped out of her usual hosting slot alongside Tess Daly to prioritise her family.

"I phoned the boss of Strictly quite dramatically and said, through tears, 'Sarah I love you. I don't want to leave Strictly.

"Tess and I have agreed we will leave together when they're done with us, but if the first show is on 13th September, I'm out and you'll have to go with somebody else.' And there was a beat."

Claudia added: "And Sarah said, 'Quite dramatic. We don't start that week.' It was a rite of passage, I had to go and hang up his posters. It's not because I love him more than other parents love their kids but this is something parents have to go through."

Claudia and her husband's low-key life in London with three kids

It's not known where Jake went on to study at university, but he's now aged 21 and therefore likely to have finished his degree course, depending on which subject he majored in.

Claudia prefers to keep details of her personal life and her children away from the spotlight.

She and Kris married in 2000 at the prestigious Marylebone Town Hall in central London and have lived in London ever since.

Claudia rarely speaks about their children, but she did open up to HELLO! previously about their family dynamics, and it seems that they share the load when it comes to their kids.

"My husband is very good at the school run, he's quite into it - so we share it. So, this morning, he took my daughter and I took my youngest son."