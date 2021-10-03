Claudia Winkleman looks incredible in crisp blazer and leggings for Strictly results show Strictly gorgeous!

Claudia Winkleman nailed it again with her Strictly Come Dancing look for Sunday night's results show - wowing in black leggings and a crisp matching blazer along with her statement long-fringed hairdo.

MORE: All about Claudia Winkleman's family, including her royal sister

The star looked gorgeous in her low-key look, which she teamed with nude high heels and a huge grin.

The star is dressed by her stylist Sinead McKeefry for the show, who has previously talked to HELLO! about how she chooses her wardrobe for the show. "Claud loves fashion so she is happy to experiment, she knows what she likes," she said.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Tess & Claudia's Strictly style rules

"Claudia and I shop together but that usually ends in ten minutes of trying on and then a three-hour coffee and a gossip!" she added.

READ: Claudia Winkleman reveals she nearly quit Strictly Come Dancing for her son

MORE: Claudia Winkleman's home with husband Kris is so fabulous - see inside

"I start prep for Claudia's outfits in August and we do a few big fittings throughout the run and then usually see how we feel on the day."

Claudia rocked the laid back yet glamorous look

As for her go-to beauty look, she said: "Undone hair and makeup is a must - usually last night's mascara which is my fave look."

Last week, the presenter looked smart in separates for the show, rocking a white blouse with a contrasting black neck-tie, and white flared trousers - and for the launch show she was sparkling head to toe in her Retrofete dress, with Gina heels and her favourite Tilly Sveaas jewellery.

What will she wear next?

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.