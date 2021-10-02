Claudia Winkleman floors fans in stunning red dress for Strictly live show

Claudia Winkleman was back to host the latest episode of Strictly Come Dancing alongside Tess Daly on Saturday night, and she didn’t disappoint with her look!

The presenter looked fabulous in a beautiful red dress from Self-Portrait that wouldn't have looked out of place in a romantic ballroom number, adding some red heels to the look.

She shared a snap of her outfit on Instagram too, writing to fans: "Strictly is on soon. Enormous thanks to @sineadmckeefry @debbiedannell, @sarah_taylor_country_life (and Dave Arch)"

The star's caption praised her loyal stylist Sinead McKeefry, who styled her with some red heels and jewellery from Otiumberg and Tilly Sveaas Jewellery.

The star's hair was styled down, covering parts of her face with minimal makeup.

She looked perfect

Sinead has previously spoken to HELLO! about how she chooses her wardrobe for the show. "Claud loves fashion so she is happy to experiment, she knows what she likes," she said.

"Claudia and I shop together but that usually ends in ten minutes of trying on and then a three-hour coffee and a gossip!" she added.



Wearing a sparkly Retrofete dress for the Strictly launch show

"I start prep for Claudia's outfits in August and we do a few big fittings throughout the run and then usually see how we feel on the day."

As for her go-to beauty look, she said: "Undone hair and makeup is a must - usually last night's mascara which is my fave look."

Last week, the presenter looked smart in separates for the show, rocking a white blouse with a contrasting black neck-tie, and white flared trousers - and for the launch show she was sparkling head to toe in her Retrofete dress, with Gina heels and her favourite Tilly Sveaas jewellery. We can't wait to see what she wears next!