Holly Willoughby wears flirty, floral dress to announce exciting news

Holly Willoughby has lots to look forward to at the moment, with the upcoming release of her book, Reflections, and the recent launch of her lifestyle website, Wylde Moon.

The This Morning star took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce some even more exciting news, and looked flawless while doing so. Holly uploaded a video revealing that she will be hosting an event to celebrate the release of Reflections and meet her loyal fans.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's five style lessons

She captioned the post: "Hi…2 weeks today come and join me at my @faneproductions event at the @barbicancentre to celebrate the release of #reflections on the 28th October…@christinelampard and I chatting about everything from inner and outer beauty to where I find myself in life right now…hope to see you there…tickets can be found in the link on my bio…thank you and hope to see you there".

The presenter looked gorgeous in a sage green floral dress that featured a flirty cut-out neckline. She swapped up her usual hairdo for a sophisticated ponytail and kept her makeup minimal, showing off her natural beauty.

Holly Willoughby looked fabulous in the floral dress

Fans were loving the look, with many rushing to comment on Holly's post. One follower gushed: "Absolutely beautiful," while another added: "Gorgeous lady".

Sadly, Holly did not share her exact outfit details, however, we have sourced this stunning alternative so that you can recreate the look.

Whistles Floral Print Trapeze Dress, £115, John Lewis

The 40-year-old is a big fan of floral dresses, and was spotted earlier in the month in a gorgeous frock from Ghost.

Looking radiant as ever, Holly rocked a striking turquoise dress complete with a delicate floral print, flattering puff sleeves and an elegant high neckline.

Holly rocked a dress from Ghost

Holly teamed her frock with her signature pointed-toe heels, looking fabulous in the bright ensemble despite the miserable October weather.

"Morning Tuesday… see you on @thismorning at 10am…" penned Holly, who posed with one foot in front of the other and her hand rested on her hip. So chic!

