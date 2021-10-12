Holly Willoughby's unexpected double denim look has fans saying the same thing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby has certainly been starting her week in style, and she sported the dreamiest double denim look on Tuesday morning.

The This Morning presenter looked sensational in a striped denim skirt from Anthropologie, which she paired with a darker denim shirt from Pure Collection. Sharing her outfit with her millions of followers, Holly wrote: "Morning Tuesday…see you on @thismorning at 10am…#hwstyle double denim for life!"

The star finished off the look with her trusty nude pointed heels and kept her accessories minimal, letting the skirt do all the talking.

She wore her icy blonde hair in loose waves and went for glowy makeup with a glossy pink lip, looking gorgeous as she posed for the camera.

Holly Willoughby wowed in double denim

It seems that her followers all had the same opinion when it came to her outfit, with many rushing to the comments section to share their thoughts.

One fan gushed: "I love!!! This blue looks stunning on you xx," while another added: "Love the skirt and shirt Holly you look absolutely beautiful."

A third commented: "You manage to pull this off so effortlessly," and we couldn’t agree more!

Love The Label Colourblocked Denim Midi Skirt, £148, Anthropologie

If you love Holly's look as much as we do, then you are in luck, as her skirt is still available to purchase online. If you don't manage to get your hands on it before it sells out, check out this amazing alternative.

Denim Patchwork Button Front Midi Skirt, £39.20, Warehouse

The star stunned fans earlier in the week in a unique, bow print dress from one of her favourite brands, Maje.

The 'Renatila Bow-Print Cotton Dress' featured a round neck, a contrasting velvet collar, a pretty bow pattern, front pockets and elbow-length sleeves.

Holly Willoughby stunned fans on Monday

Holly paired the frock with navy pointed heels and sported minimal makeup, showing off her natural beauty.

Fans were quick to share their love for the look, with one writing: "Holly Willoughby looking stunning today," while another added: "Gorgeous," followed by a heart emoji.

