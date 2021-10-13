Holly Willoughby divides fans in bold L.K.Bennett dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby got fans talking on Wednesday morning when she wore a bold, striped dress from L.K.Bennett.

The This Morning presenter shared the look to her social media, and the figure-hugging frock proved to be somewhat divisive. Holly captioned the photo: "Morning Wednesday…today on @thismorning @eamonnholmes interviews the one and only @williamshatner…see you at 10am…"

Fans rushed to comment on the outfit, with the multi-coloured number sparking quite a reaction.

One follower said: "Your dress gives me very much liquorice all sorts vibes," while another added: "Like a stick of rock," referring to the stripy boiled sugar sweet that is sold at popular seaside destinations. A third joked: "60's or 70's. Or a deck chair."

However, others were loving the look, with one gushing: "Looking amazing as usual," while another wrote: "Gorgeous dress Holly!"

Holly Willoughby's frock divided fans

We couldn’t agree more, and are desperate to recreate the star's colourful ensemble. Luckily, the dress is still available to purchase online.

The 'Lillian' knitted frock features rich-hued multi-coloured stripes, with a round neck, long sleeves, fluted cuffs and a matching fluted hemline.

The website recommends pairing it with knee-high boots as we transition into the winter months.

Lillian dress, £199, L.K.Bennett

Holly styled her dress with a pair of black pointed-toe heels and kept her accessories minimal. She wore her blonde hair in loose waves and sported a fresh makeup look, complete with a glossy pink lip.

This isn’t the first time this week that the star has caused a stir with her bold fashion choices, and on Monday Holly's double denim look had fans all saying the same thing.

Holly Willoughby wowed in double denim

The presenter looked sensational in a striped denim skirt from Anthropologie, which she paired with a darker denim shirt from Pure Collection. Sharing her outfit with her millions of followers, Holly wrote: "Morning Tuesday…see you on @thismorning at 10am…#hwstyle double denim for life!"

One fan gushed: "I love!!! This blue looks stunning on you xx," while another added: "Love the skirt and shirt Holly you look absolutely beautiful."

