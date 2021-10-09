We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

This Morning star Holly Willoughby is about to launch her brand-new book Reflections, and during a book signing, she admitted to making a mistake when signing her own name.

Instead of writing Holly, the presenter ended up penning the word 'Hope', which she hopes is in fact a good omen.

In a candid video posted to her Instagram, Holly explained: "I keep writing hope instead of my name. It's the weirdest thing. I just look down and it's there. I hope this is a good sign. It does mean that every so often I have to write 'I Hope you enjoy', so if you get one of those, I hope you enjoy."

WATCH: Holly Willoughby struggles to write her name during book signing

The star also then shared a clip of her accidentally penning the wrong word again as her team giggled at the faux pas and she sat there with a stunned look on her face.

Holly also revealed that she had signed almost 4,000 books already, with another 2,000 to do on Monday.

The presenter is very spiritual and loves crystals

One fan excitedly commented on the post: "Buying it now just in the 'hope' I get a special edition," and another said: "Now I want the 'Hope you enjoy' signed book!"

Holly has also launched a lifestyle website

On Tuesday, Holly took to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting-yet-emotional announcement to her fans when a copy of her beloved book Reflections landed at her door.

The excited star talked to fans about her publication, revealing it has pretty much been 40 years in the making, drawing on all her life events.

Want to get your hands on the book?

Reflections by Holly Willoughby, £20, Amazon

As well as the book, Holly has launched a new women's lifestyle website, called Wylde Moon, specially curated by herself. Topics vary from shining a light on inspirational women, to beauty, fashion, family and energy healing.

We can't wait for more updates from the star!

