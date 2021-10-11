Holly Willoughby's mini dress is so unique – and she looks incredible

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby brought some much-needed glamour to our Monday morning, wearing a beautiful mini dress from one of her favourite designers, Maje.

RELATED: Holly Willoughby looks fabulous in high street florals on This Morning

The This Morning presenter took to Instagram to share her daily outfit post, looking oh-so-stylish in the blue printed frock.

She captioned the picture: "Morning Monday…today @jamesmartinchef is cooking with butter…that's all you need to know…see you on @thismorning at 10am".

Loading the player...Holly Willoughby breaks down in tears on This Morning

WATCH: Holly Willoughby breaks down in tears on This Morning

Fans rushed to the comments to share their love for the look, with one writing: "Holly Willoughby looking stunning today," while another added: "Gorgeous," followed by a heart emoji.

MORE: Holly Willoughby looks like a film star in plaid mini skirt on This Morning

Holly paired the dress with navy pointed heels and wore her icy blonde hair in loose waves. She sported minimal makeup, showing off her natural beauty.

Holly Willoughby stunned fans on Monday

The 'Renatila Bow-Print Cotton Dress' features a round neck, a contrasting velvet collar, a pretty bow pattern, front pockets and elbow-length sleeves.

It is still available to purchase online, however, there are only a couple of sizes left. But not to fear, as we have sourced an amazing alternative if you don’t manage to get your hands on it before it sells out.

Maje Renatila dress, £329, Selfridges

Polo dress, £85, & Other Stories

It's not always glitz and glamour for the star, and last week Holly showed off her more casual side in a grey sweatshirt from Wildfox.

She took to Instagram to share the exciting news that her book 'Reflections' had landed on her doormat ahead of its release date, and spoke to her followers about the manuscript as she flicked through its pages.

Fans loved Holly's slogan sweater

However, her sweater definitely stole the show, featuring a cheeky slogan that read: "You're Monday Morning I'm Friday Night".

Speaking about her upcoming book, Holly said: "Writing is such a personal process and between these pages you will find many little pieces of me. The book is called Reflections and is essentially thoughts and musings from me on inner and outer beauty."

DISCOVER: Holly Willoughby's go-to nail colour for Autumn revealed

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.