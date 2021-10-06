Holly Willoughby's cheeky slogan sweatshirt leaves fans disappointed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby took to Instagram on Tuesday evening to share the uber exciting news that her new book 'Reflections' has landed on her doormat, ahead of its 28 October release date.

The This Morning star looked made up with her package, and spoke to her Instagram following about the manuscript as she flicked through its pages.

Did you spot her sweater though? It was grey, super cosy and bore the cheeky slogan: '"You're Monday morning I'm Friday Night"

The sassy style is by Wildfox, and fans loved it. But they were left disappointed as it's sadly a past-season buy that you can't get hold of anymore; trust us, we've looked!

Holly's slogan sweater

Don't worry though, here's some fab slogan sweaters that will give you that laid-back Holly look for less.

Get the look:

Beverley Hills Embroidered Oversized Sweatshirt, £22.40, MissPap

Speaking about her upcoming book, the mother-of-three said: "Writing is such a personal process and between these pages you will find many little pieces of me. The book is called Reflections and is essentially thoughts and musings from me on inner and outer beauty."

You may also like:

Sporty and Rich 'Be Nice' Crew Neck Sweatshirt, £88, Flannels

She adeed: "We live in a world where so much is about how we present ourselves on the outside and there is fun to be had here but true beauty comes from within… there is an alignment that needs to happen and finding that balance hasn’t always felt so easy."

Reflections by Holly Willoughby, £20 usually but a pre-order price of £10, Amazon or listen for 99p on Audible

She concluded: "This book is my celebration of how inner and outer beauty can work together in perfect harmony. I hope this book will start conversations, whether they’re about how to find your signature lipstick, reclaim your sexuality, or treat yourself more kindly – and, ultimately, what it means to feel beautiful, confident, complete."

We seriously can't wait to grab a copy, not long now!

