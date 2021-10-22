Miranda Lambert looks like a goddess in figure-hugging gold gown The country superstar shared some long-awaited news with fans…

Miranda Lambert made her fans' jaws drop by posing in a gorgeous gold gown to announce some long-awaited news.

The country superstar looked flawless rocking a floor-length, figure-hugging frock that featured a plunging neckline and tiered fringing as she posed alongside her Pistol Annies bandmates, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley, to announce the release of their very first Christmas album.

Miranda and her Pistol Annies bandmates looked gorgeous in their festive outfits

"Happy, Spooky, Merry…y’all it’s HERE! Our new Christmas Album 'Hell of a Holiday' is out now!! Get your butts in gear and buy / listen at the link in our bio," she captioned the image, which also saw Ashley in gold cropped pants and matching jacket and Angaleena in a black sparkly dress.

Fans were thrilled with the news and blown away by the trio's stunning outfits, with one responding: "Best girl band EVER! Congrats Queens!" A second said: "Nothing says Christmas glam like fringe and sparkles." A third added: "Y'all look amazing!" A fourth wrote: "Oh the outfits! Can't wait!"

Miranda also reshared an image of the album artwork that she had teased last month, which saw the trio posing in floor-length, thigh-split gowns in their very own stain-glass window.

Pistol Annies have released their first Christmas album

"It’s gonna be a Hell of a Holiday y’all! @pistolannies first Christmas album will be out Oct 22. Preorder vinyl + CD at the link in my bio. Digital preorder + first song 'Snow Globe'. Out at midnight ET tonight," she captioned the photo at the time.

The news sent fans into overdrive as they rushed to comment. One wrote: "OH MY GOSH! BEST CHRISTMAS EVER!!!!!!" while another added: "Oh this is so awesome!!!! Y’all look so beautiful!! Can’t wait," and a third chimed: "That album art is amazing."

The band have been teasing the fact they've been working on new music together, with Ashley telling Billboard magazine over the summer: "We’ve definitely been working on something, and I think people will know sooner rather than later what that is. We're all excited about it."

