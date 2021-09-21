Miranda Lambert wrapped up her final show of the summer with a bang over the weekend – and she looked gorgeous while she was at it.

The country superstar shared some celebratory photos on Instagram that saw her posing backstage with her band and members of her crew.

In the snaps, Miranda stood out from the sea of black clothing and night sky thanks to her eye-catching appearance.

WATCH: Miranda Lambert joins Brothers Osborne and Dierks Bentley at CMA Summer Jam

Rocking a pair of tiny denim shorts with some glittery fishnet tights, Miranda's legs looked never-ending! She also added a pair of pink cowboy boots, a plunging black top with pink and gold epaulettes, and a pop of bright red lipstick.

Captioning the photos, she wrote: "Last night we wrapped up our summer fair and festival season. Thanks to my band and crew for all the hard work and backstage shenanigans!

"And big love to everyone who came out to the shows. Cheers to all y’all!"

Miranda looked gorgeous in her shorts and sparkly tights

Fans were quick to respond, with one writing: "Absolutely gorgeous lady!" A second gushed: "We loved the show last night & can we talk about that outfit … those tights … that sassy pony, the pink boots!!!! Girl!!"

A third added: "Sister you were amazing last night!!!!! You inspire me and look SO HOT!"

Miranda may be finished performing for the summer, but last week she delighted fans by revealing she is one of the headline acts for next year's Country to Country music festival, which will hit London, England, Glasgow, Scotland, and Dublin, Ireland.

Miranda is heading to the UK and Ireland next year

Captioning a series of stunning throwback snaps, she wrote: "A few memories from my last trips to Europe. I’m so excited to let y’all know that I’ll be back in March 2022 to headline @c2cfestival! Tickets on sale Friday."

Miranda is living her best life right now. Not only is she preparing to head back out on the road, but she has also been nominated for three Country Music Association awards at the upcoming 55th annual ceremony.

The singer is nominated for Musical Event of the Year, for her hit duet with Elle King, Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home), Entertainer of the Year, and Female Vocalist of the Year.

