Tess Daly looks like a bronzed goddess in unseen swimsuit snap Tess Daly has us dreaming of warmer days!

Tess Daly has been dazzling us with her latest Strictly Come Dancing looks, but the star switched things up on Thursday when she shared a series of unseen holiday pictures.

RELATED: Tess Daly steals the show in figure-hugging lilac gown on Strictly Come Dancing

The TV presenter looked like the ultimate beach babe in the stunning snaps, and there was one in particular that caught our eye. Tess looked bronzed and beautiful in a selfie she had taken, wearing a stylish black swimsuit from her brand Naia Beach.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman's five style lessons

She paired the costume with a straw hat and oversized sunglasses, wearing her blonde hair in beachy waves and going makeup-free.

MORE: Strictly's Tess Daly looks totally flawless in swimsuit photo - here's how she stays in shape

The 52-year-old captioned the post: "Feels like the first proper day of autumn today and I'm missing summer days in @naia_beach".

Tess Daly shared the swimsuit snap on social media

Fans were quick to comment, with one gushing: "Beautiful photos Tess as always," while another added: "Gorgeous pics," and we couldn’t agree more!

Although Tess has us longing for warmer days, we are still so excited to see what she will be wearing for the latest Strictly Come Dancing show.

Last week, the mother-of-two brought all the glitz and glamour in a velvet raspberry mini dress by Alexandre Vauthier. She polished off her look with matching open-toe sandals and gold hoop earrings.

Tess looked sensational on Saturday night

Sharing a photo to her social media, Tess wrote: "Week 4 and competition is in the air! After a killer movie week, who are you rooting for?"

Fans rushed to the comments section to share their love for the outfit, with one gushing: "Gooooooooorgeous xxx," while another added: "Beautiful. Love your dress Tess!"

The star also recently announced her collaboration with high street mecca House of Fraser. BIBA - the iconic British fashion brand that is stocked there - has partnered with Tess to create an exclusive capsule collection that's ideal for the upcoming party season. Purses at the ready ladies...

DISCOVER: Tess Daly sends fans wild in white for first Strictly dance-off