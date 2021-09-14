Miranda Lambert sent her fans into a tailspin after she shared an incredible announcement on Monday.

The country superstar looked gorgeous in a series of throwback photos she posted on Instagram, one of which saw her rocking a stunning sequinned, long-sleeved dress.

In the black and white image, Miranda is posing for a selfie with fans, with her sparkly ensemble glistening under the lights and her gorgeous hair cascading down her shoulders.

Miranda's photos were taken from her many trips to Europe over the years, so it made sense for her to share them considering her news.

The singer revealed that she is one of the headline acts for next year's Country to Country music festival, which will hit London, England, Glasgow, Scotland, and Dublin, Ireland.

Captioning the stunning images, she wrote: "A few memories from my last trips to Europe. I’m so excited to let y’all know that I’ll be back in March 2022 to headline @c2cfestival! Tickets on sale Friday."

Miranda looked gorgeous in her sparkly dress

Fans were quick to react, with one writing: "Cannot wait to see you! The best news ever!!!" A second said: "Deffo getting tickets. She's so beautiful."

A third added several crying emojis alongside a simple "Thank you", while a fourth wrote: "I'm so excited to see you again!!! Going to be amazing."

Miranda is living her best life right now. Not only is she preparing to head back out on the road, but she has also been nominated for three Country Music Association awards at the upcoming 55th annual ceremony.

Miranda has been nominated for three CMAs, one alongside Elle King

The singer is nominated for Musical Event of the Year, for her hit duet with Elle King, Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home), Entertainer of the Year, and Female Vocalist of the Year.

The 37-year-old has been nominated for a total of 58 CMA Awards, the same amount as Brad Paisley which puts them joint third on the list of all-time CMA Awards nominees. So far, she has won 14.

Miranda has also won an incredible 35 gongs at the Academy of Country Music Awards, three Grammys, and her 2019 album Wildcard - the seventh of her career - saw her named RIAA's Artist of the Year.

