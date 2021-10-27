Julianne Hough's legs go on for miles in gorgeous mini dress The former DWTS judge looked gorgeous!

Julianne Hough never fails to disappoint with her endless collection of pretty dresses, and her latest is no exception.

The former DWTS judge looked gorgeous in a plunging blue mini dress that featured puffed three-quarter-length sleeves and highlighted her toned dancer's legs as she posed against an enchanted wooded backdrop.

Accessorising with a pair of burgundy heeled ankle boots which elongated her legs even more, Julianne wore her long hair down in curls cascading over her shoulder.

Last week, the 33-year-old turned heads once again when she stepped out in an orange netted dress that featured a plunging neckline. The statement cutaway design perfectly highlighted Julianne's toned frame with her tiny waist cinched in by a matching orange belt.

Julianne shared several photos showing her wearing the incredible dress - as well as a close-up of her flawless makeup. The star opted for a red smoky eye and nude lip to complement the colour of her gown and wore her blonde hair in a high ponytail revealing a number of earrings and cuffs.

She wrote in the caption: "Storytelling has the power to shine bright light on important topics - and in Hollywood, I mean literally bright lights. Amidst all of the content out there on film/tv, there are stories that create sparks and shift the global conversation on climate action and environmental justice.

"Last night, it was an honor to celebrate these stories and to be part of the 4th annual EMA awards as a presenter. If you aren't yet familiar with them, check out the @green4ema as they recognize trailblazers in film and tv productions for their work in protecting our planet. I don't know about you but I’ve bookmarked ALL of the nominees for my next movie night in!"

She concluded: "My hope is that you may be inspired to see the possibility that your story about our planet needs to be shared too."

