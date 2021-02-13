Julianne Hough shares rare photo of her three sisters – and they all look the same The Dancing with the Stars favourite shared a photo on Instagram

Julianne Hough surprised fans when she posted a rare snapshot of her three sisters – and they all look exactly the same!

The dancer and actress shared the photo on Instagram, which saw her mother, Marriann, and her sisters Sharee, Marabeth and Katherine, all wearing the same cosy coat.

"Sisterhood (+ mama) of the traveling @belladahl jacket! We all are OBSESSED with this cozy puffer!," Julianne captioned the image.

Fans were quick to comment on the siblings striking similarities, with one jokily writing: "Reminds me of that Friends episode with Joey’s sisters. Chandler: 'Ok how many of that girl are you seeing?'"

A second gushed: "Your family is so amazing and all of you are stunning," A third added: "Everyone in the Hough family is beautiful."

Julianne and her family are incredibly close and last year she surprised her mother with the most unbelievable Mother's Day gift – a brand new house!

The women in Julianne's family look so similar

Sharing the moment on Instagram in videos and photos, Julianne wrote: "My Mother has given given given..... it's now her time to receive. Happy Mother's Day Momma!"

In the first clip, the dancer asks, "Is this your house mum?" as Marriann excitedly walks around the front porch that is wrapped in ivy and also features a rocking chair.

"This is my house, I can't believe it!" says Marriann. "Oh look at this, I love trees," she says as she walks out onto the front lawn.

Julianne and her mother have a very close bond

The American beauty is the youngest child in her family. Her brother Derek Hough is also a talented and famous dancer, who competed in Dancing with the Stars from 2007 to 2016.

One of the siblings' dances went viral in 2017 when they performed an emotional routine to Unsteady.

Julianne and Derek wanted to express the pain of watching their family fall apart when their parents were divorcing; Julianne was nine at the time while her brother was 12.

