Julianne Hough floors fans in plunging see-through netted dress - and WOW!

Julianne Hough has turned heads with one of her striking looks to date. The 33-year-old looked incredible as she stepped out in an orange netted dress that featured a plunging neckline.

The statement cutaway design perfectly highlighted Julianne's toned dancer's frame with her tiny waist cinched in with a matching orange belt.

Julianne shared a number of photos showing her wearing the incredible dress - as well as a close-up of her flawless makeup. The star opted for a red smoky eye and nude lip to complement the color of her gown and wore her blonde hair in a high ponytail revealing a number of earrings and cuffs.

She wrote in the caption: “Storytelling has the power to shine bright light on important topics - and in Hollywood, I mean literally bright lights. Amidst all of the content out there on film/tv, there are stories that create sparks and shift the global conversation on climate action and environmental justice.

“Last night, it was an honor to celebrate these stories and to be part of the 4th annual EMA awards as a presenter. If you aren’t yet familiar with them, check out the @green4ema as they recognize trailblazers in film and tv productions for their work in protecting our planet. I don’t know about you but I’ve bookmarked ALL of the nominees for my next movie night in!

“My hope is that you may be inspired to see the possibility that your story about our planet needs to be shared too.”

Julianne was quickly inundated with compliments following her stunning appearance. She is currently single following her split from husband Brooks Laich. The former couple called time on their three-year marriage in May last year before Julianne filed for divorce in November.

"We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate," they said in a joint statement in May. "We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."