Julianne Hough rocks plunging top with sheer paneling - and fans can't get enough! The 33-year-old showcased her toned dancer's frame

Julianne Hough had a serious fashion moment recently - and on Wednesday she took to Instagram to showcase her style with fans.

MORE: Julianne Hough resembles a goddess in ethereal photos with BFF Nina Dobrev

The 33-year-old dancer looked incredible as she hit the red carpet at the Global Citizen event in Los Angeles on September 25 - and now she has shared some close-up snapshots of her chic outfit.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Julianne Hough's 6 best bikinis

Julianne highlighted her petite dancer's frame in a plunging sheer lace top covered with a cropped black blazer. She completed her look with slim-fit trousers, black heels, and soft, natural makeup, adding a pop of color with bright red nails.

READ: Julianne Hough's appearance inside home sparks major fan reaction

MORE: Celebrities sunning themselves in Italy: Julianne Hough, Amy Robach, Katy Perry, more

In her thought-provoking caption, Julianne told her followers: "Change happens when we go inward, and ask ourselves hard questions. It doesn't come from the head but from our hearts and bodies. Healing within leads to healing on a global level.

Julianne looked incredible as she hit the red carpet

"Last week, @KINRGY opened for the @glblctzn L.A. event. Together as a global community, we moved our bodies, connected with our breath, and shared good energy. I am still smiling as I reflect on how special this day was and on all of the positivity that is rippling out from it!"

"Oh wow, Jules look at you! Such an inspiration and love the look!" one follower wrote in response, while a huge number of other fans flooded the comments section with love hearts and flame emojis.

READ: Julianne Hough's risqué beachwear may render you speechless

MORE: Julianne Hough played golf in a look you would never expect

It comes after Julianne wowed her followers in a string bikini as she posed for a beach photo with her sisters. The star struck a modelesque pose with siblings Marabeth, Sharee, and Katherine, as they stood underneath a pier on the sand.

The star recently shared a snapshot showing her with her three sisters

"What are three things you are grateful for today?" she captioned the post. "This is one of the most powerful questions I ask myself as I start each day. Gratitude has the power to shift our mindset, which changes everything. It brings me perspective and inspires a mindset that anything is possible.

"I have so much gratitude for my sisters and the lessons they teach me through their lived experience."

Read more HELLO! US stories here