Julianne Hough was a star choreographer when she competed on Dancing with the Stars, and she even lifted the coveted Glitterball trophy twice.

And on Wednesday she showed that she still had the skills as she demonstrated some amazing hairography at her home, all while in a stunning skintight denim jumpsuit. The star was at her dreamy home, and she'd turned her fan on and flicked her hair in a series of slow-motion shots. In the first instance, she stood behind her sofa as she flicked her locks in a sultry manner, while the second one saw her behind the sofa as her hair billowed around her.

WATCH: Julianne Hough demonstrates unbelievable hairography in amazing clip

The final part saw her stood behind the sofa, as she flicked her hair around and then giggled.

"You all must know by now, that it's all about the Hairography," she joked in her caption.

Her fans fell in love with the brilliant video, as one commented: "I love you so much," another simply said: "Gorgeous," and a third enthused: "My girl crush!"

Plenty of others were blown away by the clip and could only post heart or flame emojis.

She whipped her hair back and forth

The professional dancer always knows how to stun her fans, whether it is with her flawless fashions or her perfect physique.

Last month, she looked incredible as she hit the red carpet at the Global Citizen event in Los Angeles - and last week she shared some close-up snapshots of her chic outfit.

Julianne highlighted her petite dancer's frame in a plunging sheer lace bodysuit covered with a cropped black Tom Ford blazer. She completed her look with slim-fit Tom Ford trousers, black heels, and soft, natural makeup, adding a pop of color with bright red nails.

In her thought-provoking caption, Julianne told her followers: "Change happens when we go inward, and ask ourselves hard questions. It doesn't come from the head but from our hearts and bodies. Healing within leads to healing on a global level.

The star always wows fans with her Instagram posts

"Last week, @KINRGY opened for the @glblctzn L.A. event. Together as a global community, we moved our bodies, connected with our breath, and shared good energy. I am still smiling as I reflect on how special this day was and on all of the positivity that is rippling out from it!"

"Oh wow, Jules look at you! Such an inspiration and love the look!" one follower wrote in response, while a huge number of other fans flooded the comments section with love hearts and flame emojis.

