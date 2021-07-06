Julianne Hough sizzles in barely-there bikini on dreamy Italian vacation

Julianne Hough is giving us major holiday wardrobe envy with her collection of eye-catching bikinis.

The professional dancer bowled us over again on Monday when she shared a stunning snap of herself enjoying a cocktail on a yacht during her Italian vacation.

Julianne looked gorgeous wearing a skimpy silky black two-piece that featured pink straps which she had tied into delicate bows.

Adding a collection of gold necklaces in varying lengths, the actress looked picture-perfect against her glorious surroundings in her makeup-free appearance.

Just one day prior, Julianne had fans doing a double-take when she struck an unexpected pose on the deck of the yacht wearing a neon bikini.

In the photo, the Dancing with the Stars alum could be seen showing off her toned physique and yoga skills as she hit a one-legged upward bow pose.

Julianne looked gorgeous during her Italian getaway

Julianne essentially hit a backbend and lifted one leg straight in the air - a challenging pose that she nailed effortlessly. In the background of the shot, picturesque cliffs could be seen as the Safe Haven star sailed in Capri with friends.

"You never know what life has in store for you… it’s good to be flexible," she captioned the photo. Needless to say, fans lost it over the snap, with one writing: "Jules!!! Omg! You're perfect!" Another added: "Wooow Amazing mam!"

Dozens of others simply wrote, "Wow!" and "Amazing!"

Julianne wowed fans with her flexibility

Julianne’s Italy trip comes just a few days after she and best pal Nina Dobrev brought their stylish flair to Las Vegas for a special fete as they celebrated a new partnership for their Fresh Vine Wine company.

The 32-year-old looked gorgeous as she struck a pose next to The Vampire Diaries star at an outdoor bash wearing a gold metallic mini dress. Nina, meanwhile, dazzled in a colourful sequined skirt paired with a black sleeveless top.

Julianne shared several photos and videos from their night out in a post on Instagram last Thursday, which included a clip of Nina playfully pretending to pour a bottle of their wine in her mouth.

