Julianne Hough resembles a goddess in ethereal photos with BFF Nina Dobrev

Dancing With The Stars alum Julianne Hough was channelling her "inner earth goddess" Wednesday as she posed for a forest photoshoot.

The star was joined by her best friend Nina Dobrev and dancer Zineb Boujena for the photoshoot, which saw them wearing stunning outfits by fashion designer Amine Bendriouich.

It was unclear what the shoot was for, although photographer Nachson Mimran commented: "Great times... From discussing our love for sharks @nina to grass root refugee empowerment @to_creativeactivists, to the crucial role women play in the world and how we must invest more in them...what an afternoon.

"Maybe that's why you all look radiant."

Julianne wore a long white sheer cover-up, featuring a hood and yellow floral detailing around the hems and two thigh-high splits.

Julianne shared a series of pictures from the shoot

Nina rocked a shorter black cover-up, with bold gold detailing on the chest.

Julianne recently returned to Los Angeles after vacationing with friends - including actress and business partner Nina - over the summer.

She visited a series of sun-soaked destinations and shared envy-inducing photos from her getaway.

Julianne spent her summer vacationing with pals

Julianne also rang in her 33rd birthday while she was away and received an outpouring of well-wishes from fans and her famous friends.

Nina - who launched Fresh Vine Wine with Julianne - paid a gushing tribute to her dear friend with a social media post which read: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY PARTNER IN LIFE AND CRIME!

"I love getting into…adventures with you, work with you, fun with you, the depths with you, laughter with you, the good times with you, the tough times with you, but most of all getting into TROUBLE with you."

Julianne teamed up with Nina for a new wine venture

In March the pair revealed they had gone into the wine business, launching a line of low-calorie, low-carb, no additives, keto and vegan-friendly, gluten-free wine called Fresh Vine.

"What better than hanging with your Best Friend? I’d say enjoying a delicious glass of wine... whilst hanging with your best friend! So excited to share this big news with you all!" shared Julianne at the time.

"Through all of the ups and downs, @Nina and I have always found ourselves sharing and experiencing those moments together, often with a glass of wine in hand.

⁣⁣"We both try to lead active, holistic lifestyles so we wanted to share a product that compliments that way of life without compromising the premium quality and honors the artistic craft of wine making. Cut to @freshvinewine."

