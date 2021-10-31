Catherine Zeta-Jones is haunting as she dons a slinky black gown in new photo Cue the finger snaps!

Catherine Zeta-Jones is certainly feeling the Halloween fantasy completely as she shared a new selfie with fans to mark the holiday.

The actress posted the picture of herself in full costume as Morticia Addams, wearing the matriarch's signature black gown and hair, complete with a middle part.

The photo was only taken from the chest up, but showed off the actress' figure with its deep plunging neckline and the dramatic sleeves, while also giving a peek at her dark matching manicure.

In the background, a chair with her name on it could also be seen that suggested that she was on set for her upcoming role in Wednesday and possibly in hair and makeup.

She confirmed as much in her caption as she wrote: "Happy Halloween! From the set of Tim Burton's 'Wednesday'

"I have been submerged in the spirit of 'Morticia Addams' for weeks, so this year's Halloween couldn't be more magic," capping with a ghost emoji.

Catherine marked Halloween with a selfie in character as Morticia Addams

Fans flooded the comments section with heart emojis aplenty and many wished her a happy Halloween in return.

One commented on her hair, saying: "Center part for the win," with another adding: "That's fantastic! What excellent timing! Have a great Hallowe'en," and a third writing: "Omg. Cannot WAIT!!!"

The Welsh actress has been incredibly excited for the spooky festival and shared her anticipation with fans in another recent post where she offered some costume suggestions.

Catherine shared snaps from some of her most popular film roles, including as the feisty Elena Montero from The Mask of Zorro in a full period lace dress, plus one of hers in a skin-tight black ensemble as Virginia Baker in Entrapment.

The actress shared some costume inspiration with fans from her popular film roles

However, all most of her fans could see was the opening image, one in which she commanded attention in one of her most acclaimed movie roles to date, as Velma Kelly in Chicago.

Catherine posed with one leg on a chair as lights flashed behind her, wearing a velvet dress with sheer paneling, fishnet tights, and her now iconic bob hairdo.

