Catherine Zeta-Jones stuns in sparkling dress in extremely rare photo with her parents The Rock of Ages actress celebrated a special occasion

Catherine Zeta-Jones sent her fans into a tailspin when she shared an extremely rare photo with her parents, Patricia and David to mark their 55th wedding anniversary on Friday.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones stuns in dramatic lace gown in celebratory photo with rarely seen brother

The Rock of Ages star looked gorgeous in the throwback snap she shared on Instagram, posing in-between her parents in a sparkling figure-hugging frock, while dad David looked smart in a suit and mum Patricia screamed elegance in a black dress.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones looks ravishing in red hot dress

Captioning the image with a heartfelt tribute, Catherine wrote: "Happy 55th wedding anniversary to my beyond amazing Mam and Dad. I love you with all my heart. You are the wind beneath my wings."

Fans were quick to react and comment on the striking similarities between the trio, with one responding: "You are the perfect mix of your parents!" A second said: "You have something from both but mostly you are looking like your mom." A third added: "Congratulations to the whole family! You're fabulously beautiful and you have similarities to your mother!"

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas look so in love as they celebrate wonderful news together

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones stuns with photo from her 1992 music video - fans go wild

Catherine looks just like her parents

Back in 2019, the Welsh actress marked her parents' 53rd wedding anniversary with a black-and-white snapshot showing Patricia and David relaxing by a pool. "Happy anniversary to my amazing parents," Catherine captioned the picture. "Seen here chilling by the pool after 53 years of marriage. Love you with all my heart."

Catherine is Patricia and David's middle child; she has an older brother, David, and a younger brother, Lyndon.

Catherine also publicly celebrated her parents' 53rd wedding anniversary

Catherine, 52, and her husband Michael Douglas, 77, meanwhile, are set to mark their own wedding anniversary next month.

The couple first met at the Deauville Film Festival in August 1998 after being introduced by Danny DeVito. They got engaged on New Year's Eve in 1999 and were married at the Plaza Hotel in New York on 18 November 2000. The couple are now the proud parents to son Dylan, 21, and 18-year-old daughter Carys.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.