Catherine Zeta-Jones commands attention in sheer dress and tights in incredible throwback Some Halloween inspiration at the ready

Catherine Zeta-Jones got her fans feeling the Halloween spirit quite early with a new series of throwbacks she shared.

The actress posted a series of pictures on her Instagram from some of her most iconic movie roles to inspire costumes this spooky season.

She featured a shot of hers as the feisty Elena Montero from The Mask of Zorro in a full period lace dress, plus one of hers in a skin-tight black ensemble as Virginia Baker in Entrapment.

However, all most of her fans could see was the opening image, one in which she commanded attention in one of her most acclaimed movie roles to date, as Velma Kelly in Chicago.

Catherine posed with one leg on a chair as lights flashed behind her, wearing a velvet dress with sheer paneling, fishnet tights, and her now iconic bob hairdo.

"Happy Monday! Just dropping a few Halloween costume ideas into your feed #VelmaKelly #ElenaMotero #VirginiaBaker," she captioned the post.

Fans immediately started fawning over the photos, and even the Academy's official Instagram handle couldn't resist writing: "I mean...I-C-O-N-I-C!"

Catherine's Halloween-inspired throwback left fans mesmerized

Helena Christensen also commented: "Jeez such a beauty you are," and one fan added: "The best actress with the best outfits."

Another wrote: "IM GONNA BE VELMA IN MY SCHOOLS CHICAGO PRODUCTION," with a third also saying: "Velma Kelly is the one."

Catherine frequently delights fans with throwback moments from her work and happily talks about them on her social feed as well as in interviews.

She recently shared a clip from her interview with Stephen Colbert, where they also reminisced about her award-winning performance in the 2002 musical.

The actress delights in talking about her movies, particularly Chicago

The Welsh actress gave a demonstration on the concept of "jazz face," while also delivering an impromptu rendition of All That Jazz in a figure-accentuating blue wrap dress.

Catherine captioned the clip with: "Such a fun time with @stephenathome.. Who else knows jazz face?!"

